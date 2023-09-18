Now, you can book ST tickets on IRCTC site soon

Nagpur: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has taken a significant step towards enhancing passenger experience and simplifying travel arrangements by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). This collaboration aims to integrate MSRTC’s online bus booking services into IRCTC’s bus booking portal and website, providing travelers with seamless access to last-mile connectivity.

The IRCTC has signed an MoU with MSRTC to enable online bus booking services through its dedicated bus booking portal https://www.bus.irctc.co.in. Seema Kumar, CMD-IRCTC, expressed that this collaboration is a significant milestone in simplifying travel arrangements for passengers. By integrating MSRTC’s online bus booking services, passengers can now make their travel plans from a single point of access.

Advertisement

This integration is expected to provide passengers with the advantage of seamless access to last-mile connectivity through the IRCTC bus booking portal, ensuring a smoother journey. MSRTC will provide APIs of its online bus ticketing system to IRCTC, which will integrate them into its website www.bus.irctc.co.in and apps. The specific scope of work and technical details will be defined in the agreement based on mutually agreed terms.

Detailed roles and responsibilities of IRCTC and MSRTC will be finalized to execute the project in coordination by both parties. This ensures a streamlined implementation of the integration. The MoU was officially signed by IRCTC’s CMD and the Principal Secretary (Transport) of Maharashtra State in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This signifies the importance and support of the state government in this collaboration.

The IRCTC-MSTC MoU marks a significant development in the travel and tourism industry. It promises to simplify the travel experience for passengers in Maharashtra and beyond, providing them with easy access to online bus booking services alongside their train journeys. This collaboration exemplifies the commitment of IRCTC and MSRTC to enhancing the convenience and comfort of travellers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement