Now, sisters at centre of Hrithik-Kangana fight

The ugly spat between two Bollywood celeb families that started with Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut three years ago escalated on Wednesday with their sisters at the centre-stage of controversy.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel claimed that Hrithik’s sister Sunaina was being mistreated by her family.

The Roshan family could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

Chandel, who is active on social media on behalf of her actor sister, reiterated her earlier claim that Sunaina was in touch with them and had contacted Kangana seeking her help.

Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan said, “As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close-knit family, I know Sunaina to be extremely loving, warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation.

“Sunaina’s father is undergoing a major health crisis. Her mother is herself vulnerable to say the least. Please respect a family’s tough period, each family goes through such times. I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long,” she added in an Instagram post.

On Tuesday, a Twitter account of Sunaina, not verified but followed by Hrithik, created a stir online with this post — “I support Kangana all through.”

The handle also said, “And living in hell continues… gosh I’m tired.”

In 2016, Kangana and Hrithik slapped each other with legal notices. Kangana claimed they had a relationship and he had promised to marry her. He denied it and said they were just work colleagues. Hrithik also demanded a public apology from the “Queen” star.

The spat has played out in the media for three years, and still continues.