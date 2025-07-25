Now, Sarpamitras to get Govt ID cards, Rs 10 lakh insurance cover

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant move to recognise the contribution of Sarpamitras (snake rescuers) in reducing snake-bite incidents, especially in rural areas, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced that Sarpamitras will receive official identity cards and accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh soon.

These Sarpamitras often risk their lives to rescue snakes from populated areas. A long-standing demand to officially acknowledge their service is now being addressed. Bawankule also stated that a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be developed to ensure proper implementation of the insurance scheme. Additionally, a proposal will be submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to recognise Sarpmitras as ‘essential service providers’ and grant them ‘frontline worker’ status.

Gold Rate 25 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,15,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The announcement was made during a review meeting at Mantralaya, in Mumbai attended by Milind Mhaiskar, Additional Chief Secretary (Forests), M Srinivas Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), and Sambhaji Patil, President, All-India Snake and Wildlife Rescuers’ Association. To enhance transparency and accessibility, the Forest Department will launch a special portal featuring verified information about all registered snake rescuers. This database will enable the public to quickly locate nearby sarpamitras during emergencies and is expected to improve coordination in wildlife rescue efforts.

Welcoming the move, Swapnil Bodhane, noted wildlife rescuer and sarpamitra said, “This is undoubtedly a positive and much-awaited gesture by the Government. However, the entire sarpamitra community seeks greater clarity on the implementation and scope of this initiative.”

The proposed measures aim to provide institutional recognition, safety assurance, and logistical support to sarpamitras, who play a vital role in wildlife conservation and community safety. Officials stressed the need to formally integrate their services into disaster management frameworks.