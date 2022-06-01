Now, Nagpur’s Majhi Metro to run till 10 pm on both Aqua and Orange lines

Advertisement

Nagpur: Majhi Metro of Nagpur on both the lines will now run till 10 pm on all weekdays beginning from Wednesday (June 1). This has been done after demands to that effect from the Metro commuters.

The enhanced train timings would enable Metro passengers to travel by the last metro which would start at 10 pm from all the four terminal metro stations of Khapri, Lokmanya Nagar, Kasturchand Park and Sitabuldi Interchange.