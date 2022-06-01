Now, Nagpur’s Majhi Metro to run till 10 pm on both Aqua and Orange lines

Nagpur: Majhi Metro of Nagpur on both the lines will now run till 10 pm on all weekdays beginning from Wednesday (June 1). This has been done after demands to that effect from the Metro commuters.
The enhanced train timings would enable Metro passengers to travel by the last metro which would start at 10 pm from all the four terminal metro stations of Khapri, Lokmanya Nagar, Kasturchand Park and Sitabuldi Interchange.
As per the new timetable to come into effect from Wednesday, metro services will be available till 8 pm with a frequency of 15 minutes, while the train frequency between 8 and 10 pm would be 20 minutes. This is applicable for both the Aqua and Orange Metro Lines. The timetable for Metro train services for Sunday, as released earlier, remains unchanged.
Post Corona, normalcy has returned in day-to-day life which is visible from the increased number of passengers using Metro trains. The number of people venturing out of their homes has increased significantly over a period, thus leading to demands for increase in Metro train timings. The increased timings would benefit those working in late night shifts, especially in the IT sector or in the industrial areas like MIHAN. Vice versa this would also help those have to travel to their workplace for a night shift duty.
With easing of restriction of Covid-19, Nagpur Metro is responding to public demand in real time as it tries to increase the footfall. Especially, the decision on extending night service time could benefit employees and workers working in private establishments.