Now, get stamp papers by paying fees online in Maharashtra: Bawankule

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Monday introduced a new system that allows citizens to pay stamp duty and obtain e-stamp certificates online from anywhere without physically visiting the licensed vendor.

On Monday, the Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule tabled the Maharashtra Stamp Bill in the State Legislative Council, which enables this digital transformation. The bill was approved by the upper house, after a discussion.

The move, the Minister said, would streamline stamp duty and registration processes and termed it as a historic shift in state’s approach to stamp duty administration, and reflects the government’s commitment to transparency, public convenience, and digital governance.

Bawankule apprised the Upper House that since 2004, citizens have to visit licensed vendors to purchase physical stamp papers and franking services were only available at specific centres in the state. After paying the e-challans during registration, people had to furnish printed receipts at government offices to avail the stamp papers. But with this new reform, a seamless, fully digital system will replace these steps.

Bawankule said under the new system, citizens can pay stamp duty online anytime and anywhere, and e-stamp certificates will be issued immediately. “The processing fee remains fixed at ₹500, with no additional charges. Importantly, the option to purchase traditional physical stamp papers will remain open, and there is no obligation to switch to the digital method,” he said.

He said the reforms would also help to address the confusion many citizens face regarding the amount of stamp duty required for specific documents.

A significant aspect of the reform addresses the confusion many citizens face regarding the amount of stamp duty required for specific documents. The minister said that to determine the applicable duty, applicants had to make submissions on plain paper, which has now been replaced by a direct submission on a ₹1,000 stamp paper.

If a person ends up paying more than the required amount in stamp duty, the excess will be refunded within 45 days, and said that if a lesser amount is paid, the balance payment should be made promptly, he said.

