    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 5th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Now, blue tick from Bhagwat’s handle removed

    Twitter on Saturday removed the blue verification badge from the personal accounts of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat as well as a number of other leaders from the organisation.

    Earlier in the day, the microblogging site removed the blue badge from the account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu only to restore it later.

    The blue tick on Twitter handles is to let people know that the social media account is authentic.

    It said to receive the blue badge, the person’s account must be authentic, notable, and active.

    According to Sangh sources, Twitter has over the past several days removed the blue badge from the accounts of many RSS leaders whose accounts were verified by the social media platform back in 2019.

    The list includes prominent Sangh leaders including Gopal Krishna, Arun Kumar, and former leaders Suresh Soni and Suresh B Joshi.

    RSS leader Rajiv Tuli confirmed the development.

    “Twitter has withdrawn verification marks from the accounts of many RSS functionaries. We tried to contact Twitter in this regard but no one responded,” he said.

    Twitter removed the blue badge from the personal Twitter handle of Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, @MVenkaiahNaidu, which has 13 lakh followers.

    Trending In Nagpur
    IMS Project: NHAI to plant 25,000 trees within NMC limits
    IMS Project: NHAI to plant 25,000 trees within NMC limits
    AAP stages Chipko agitation to protest NMC move to cut trees in Ajni Vann
    AAP stages Chipko agitation to protest NMC move to cut trees in Ajni Vann
    Mayo doctors call off stir as hospital ready to admit non-Covid patients again
    Mayo doctors call off stir as hospital ready to admit non-Covid patients again
    आम आदमी पार्टी चे अजनी वन वृक्ष तोडी विरुद्धात चिपको आंदोलन
    आम आदमी पार्टी चे अजनी वन वृक्ष तोडी विरुद्धात चिपको आंदोलन
    Dr. Pachlore Foundations Inspiration Fest Celebrated with International Health Conclave
    Dr. Pachlore Foundations Inspiration Fest Celebrated with International Health Conclave
    NMC plans 200-bed Covid facility for children at RTMNU’s new building
    NMC plans 200-bed Covid facility for children at RTMNU’s new building
    BJP Corporator Sanjay Bangale takes charge as NIT Trustee
    BJP Corporator Sanjay Bangale takes charge as NIT Trustee
    NCWA- XI : अब JBCCI में एंट्री की कवायद, कामगार संघठनें करेंगी बड़ा बदलाव
    NCWA- XI : अब JBCCI में एंट्री की कवायद, कामगार संघठनें करेंगी बड़ा बदलाव
    Two goons attempt to murder man over old enmity in Lakadganj
    Two goons attempt to murder man over old enmity in Lakadganj
    Four men grab old man’s two plots fraudulently in Dighori
    Four men grab old man’s two plots fraudulently in Dighori
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145