Now a leopard spotted near Dabha colony off Amravati road

Nagpur: The residents of Amravati road spotted a leopard on the road moving towards Dabha colony. The police and forest department officials have cordoned off the area, and the traffic on the road was also closed.

A biker reportedly spotted the leopard going towards Dabha colony in the lane opposite Maruti Showroom on Friday night.

The police department officials swung into action and immediately informed forest officials.

The chances of leopard entering city cannot be ruled out due to its proximity to Gorewada zoo. The traffic was also halted on Amravati road due to the incident.