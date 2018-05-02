Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Sep 14th, 2019

Novel move: Ramdaspeth Ganesh Utsav Mandal immerses idol in artificial pond

Nagpur: Concerned over harsh summers and erratic monsoons over the years mainly due to rampant pollution, Ramdaspeth Ganesh Utsav Mandal thought of a novel way to reverse the damages caused to aquatic ecosystem caused by the immersion of large-sized idols made up of Plaster of Paris and adorned with metallic ornaments on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan.

This year, Ramdaspeth Ganesh Utsav Mandal created an artificial pond in the vicinity near Lendra Park and immersed the big size Bappa idol with the help of a crane. Usually, Mandal idols are immersed in lakes and rivers causing irreversible pollution of the water bodies.

But Ramdaspeth Ganesh Utsav Mandal took the initiative of immersing the idol in a artificially created pond and thus saved time, fuel, traffic mess and most importantly lake or river water.

