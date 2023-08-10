Novel Avenues Of Travel And Trade In Maharashtra Unfolded With Regional Conclave In Nagpur

Nagpur: Directorate of Tourism (DoT), Government of Maharashtra, the primary entity responsible for boosting tourism within the state, conducted its 4th Regional Conclave in Nagpur, the second capital of the state. The event was conducted on Wednesday, August 9 at the hotel Centre Point, Banquet-Palacio. DoT revealed its ambitious strategy today to bolster travel and trade prospects in Maharashtra. Upholding the immense potential of the region, Maharashtra Tourism intends to capitalize on its distinctive cultural, historical, and natural resources to entice both domestic and international tourists. The department seeks to foster business opportunities and trade partnerships within the state.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. B. N. Patil, IAS, Director, Directorate of Tourism, stated, “Nagpur’s potential lies in its diverse offerings, ranging from wildlife and nature to culture, religious sites, agrotourism, and business opportunities. With its unique blend of attractions and experiences, Nagpur is steadily gaining recognition as a notable tourism destination in Maharashtra and India. We warmly invite travellers, investors, and businesses to witness the enchantment of Maharashtra and join us on this remarkable expedition.”

Smt. Radhika Rastogi, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism, while highlighting the tourism potential of Maharashtra, expressed, “Known as the “Orange City” for its flourishing orange orchards, Nagpur’s scenic landscapes offer a harmonious blend of natural beauty and cultural vividness. With its warm hospitality, delectable cuisine, and various attractions, Nagpur promises an unforgettable experience for every traveller. By fostering collaborations and promoting innovation, the conclave aims to broaden the horizons of Maharashtra’s tourism industry and contribute to its overall growth and prosperity.”

Given the significant potential of tourism to boost economic growth, the Directorate of Tourism is dedicated to encouraging investments and business collaborations in Maharashtra. With a specific focus on Nagpur, the tourism Directorate will actively engage with industry leaders, chambers of commerce, and trade associations to promote opportunities in hospitality, travel, food and beverage, and handicraft sectors. Through targeted initiatives and marketing efforts, DoT aims to attract entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the abundant possibilities that Nagpur’s tourism sector offers.

Aligned with the Chief Minister’s vision, Maharashtra’s tourism board intends to implement a holistic strategy for tourism and trade, including new circuits, improved infrastructure, and sustainable practices. Collaborating with stakeholders, the focus is on creating exceptional visitor experiences which will play as catalyst for economic growth and empowerment.

Maharashtra’s allure lies in its diverse landscapes, lively cities, and abundant heritage, making it a popular choice for travelers. From the vibrant Mumbai to picturesque hill stations like Chikhaldara, Lonavala and Mahabaleshwar, ancient caves like Ajanta and Ellora, and serene beaches in Alibaug and Tarkarli, the state offers iconic landmark like Lonar Crater. Wildlife like Tadoba, Pench, Melghat & Bor Tiger Reserve. The tourism Directorate aims to showcase Maharashtra’s beauty and cultural heritage, positioning it as an essential global tourist destination.

About Directorate Tourism, Government of Maharashtra:

Directorate of Tourism, the flagship body of Maharashtra Tourism, looks after introducing and implementing various tourism schemes, promotions and publicity to boost tourism in the State. Since the inception of the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, the State has attained several milestones and bagged numerous accomplishments with the help of various initiatives. Prashant Sawai, Deputy Director, Directorate of Tourism, Nagpur has appealed the investors in tourism to come forward & be a part of growth story of Vidarbha Region.

For more information about Directorate of Tourism and its initiatives, please visit www.maharashtratourism.gov.in or email connect.dot-mh@gov.in

