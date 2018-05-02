Notorious Raju Bhadre held by Crime Branch

Nagpur: Notorious goon Raju Bhadre was arrested by the Crime Branch and has been sent to Nashik jail under the charges of murder.

The police will take his custody soon in the Vishal Paisadeli murder case.

Notorious Bhadre and his gang were jailed after being sentenced to life imprisonment in the Pintu Shirke murder case. Bhadre was later shifted to Nashik Jail.

Bhadre was released on parole and again started his illegal activities in the city. He made forged documents in the name of his wife and illegally encroached upon a piece of land worth crore rupees.

With Bhadre’s support, the two criminals turned against each other in the process and tried to grab the land by misleading the police officers with the help of some brokers.

Bhadre has been involved in many such activities and when this incident came to light, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane have turned their attention towards Bhadre and his gang.

History sheeter Ranjit Safelkar killed Vishal Paisadeli with the help of Bhadre and tried to showcase the entire incident as accident. However, an investigation by the Crime Branch uncovered the mystery and it was proved to be a murder. So the police were keeping an eye on Bhadre. The Crime Branch team arrested him on Wednesday and sent him to Nashik Jail. He will soon be arrested Vishal Paisadeli murder case.



