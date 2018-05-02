Notorious Naushad of Ippa gang nabbed

Nagpur: Pachpaoli police have succeeded in nabbing the kingpin of Ippa gang Naushad Pir Mohd Khan on Friday afternoon.

Nasushad (31) was involved in many serious crimes including assault on Crime Branch API Bhedokar and his team in 2017. He had joined Ippa gang led by Ippa alias Irfan Pir Mohammad Khan (32), his elder brother in 2015. Since then Naushad was actively involved in selling drugs, operating gambling dens and controlling a gang of juvenile thieves that targets railway passengers.