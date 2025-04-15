Notorious Nagpur Goon Mohammad Afaaq Alias Salman Ansari Detained Under Preventive Law

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, has issued a detention order under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA), 1981, against Mohammad Afaaq alias Salman Ansari, son of Mohammad Israil (age 26), a resident of Kamal Baba Dargah, Mominpura. The order was issued on April 14, 2025.

Afaaq has a long criminal record with serious charges filed against him in Tehsil Police Station limits, including attempt to murder, causing grievous injury, abduction of a woman, sexual assault, criminal intimidation, abuse, and possession of illegal weapons. Despite being subjected to preventive action in 2019, 2021, and 2024, he continued his criminal activities without pause.

According to the police, Afaaq’s escalating criminal behavior had created an atmosphere of fear in the community, posing a threat to public peace and order. In response, the Senior Police Inspector of Tehsil Police Station submitted a proposal for his detention to the Crime Branch.

Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Singal, approved the proposal and ordered that Mohammad Afaaq be detained at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Prison, Hermul. Currently, he is being held at Nagpur Central Jail.

