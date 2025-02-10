Notorious goon Roshan Sheikh arrested for rape, threats in Nagpur

Nagpur: A shocking case of sexual assault and blackmail has come to light in Nagpur, where a notorious criminal, Roshan Sheikh, allegedly raped a young woman under the pretext of marriage. Following the victim’s complaint, police arrested Roshan and booked him for rape and atrocity, but the ordeal did not end there — his accomplices have reportedly been threatening the survivor since the case was registered.

A history of crimes

Roshan Sheikh is no stranger to the law, with previous cases of rape, kidnapping, and extortion registered against him. He had earlier been jailed under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) but was out on bail at the time of the latest crime.

Gold Rate Monday 10 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,600 /- Gold 22 KT 79,600 /- Silver / Kg 96,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The victim, an employee of a private company, came in contact with Roshan six months ago. According to her complaint, he pretended to be in love with her, eventually taking her to a hotel in Sadar, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Blackmail and threats

A woman later warned the victim about Roshan’s pattern of exploiting women, claiming that he established intimate relations with married women only to blackmail them using secretly recorded videos. The victim also discovered that Roshan had shown her explicit photos and videos to his associates. When confronted, Roshan apologized, fearing a police complaint, and attempted to pacify the survivor.

However, when the victim learned that another woman had also been targeted by Roshan, she cut off contact with him. This enraged the accused, who then abducted the victim and took her to a hotel in Dabha, where he once again sexually assaulted her. He later refused to marry her.

When the survivor threatened to approach the police, Roshan brutally assaulted her and threatened to set her house on fire. Terrified, the woman hesitated initially, as many of Roshan’s criminal associates were also out on bail. However, summoning courage, she finally lodged a complaint with the police.

The police have arrested Roshan Sheikh, and further investigations are underway to bring his accomplices to justice.