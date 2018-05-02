Notorious goon Anil Manglani detained under MPDA Act, sent to Nashik jail

Nagpur: Notorious goon of Pratap Nagar area, Anil Ramesh Manglani was detained under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and sent to Nashik jail.

The goon, Anil Manglani (26), a resident of Sindhi Colony, Khamla under the jurisdiction of Pratap Nagar police had several cases of housebreaking, robbery, damaging property, giving out threats, rioting, sexual exploitation, and other serious offences registered against him. He was active in the area for a long time.

In view of his activities Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushankumar Upadhyay issued an order to detain Anil Manglani under the provisions of MPDA Act and send him to Nashik jail.

The MPDA Act is also known as Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981.