Notorious Gangster Sonu Wasnik Brutally Murdered in Imamwada

Nagpur: The wave of murders in the city continues, with the latest victim being the notorious gangster Sonu alias Deepak Vijay Wasnik (44). His brutal killing has created an atmosphere of fear in the Rambagh area. The incident occurred after midnight.

Sonu Wasnik was a well-known name in the criminal underworld, with over 70 cases registered against him in Wardha, including charges of robbery, attempted murder, and extortion. To maintain law and order, the Wardha police had previously jailed him for a year under the MPDA Act. However, upon his release, past rivalries led to his death.

Just a day after being released from prison, Sonu Wasnik visited Nagpur’s Rambagh area to meet his old friends. He stayed with his relatives and later went out drinking with some acquaintances. Known for his aggressive nature, Sonu often got into fights when intoxicated, which ultimately led to his demise.

Murdered by Being Stoned to Death

Under the influence of alcohol, Sonu got into an argument with his old friend Akash Prafull Meshram (27). The altercation quickly escalated into a physical fight. Following verbal abuse and shoving, Akash and his associates attacked Sonu with stones, fatally injuring him. The attackers struck his head with a large rock, killing him on the spot.

One Arrested, Others on the Run

Upon learning about the murder, Imamwada police rushed to the scene and arrested the main accused, Akash Meshram. However, his accomplices managed to escape. The police have launched a manhunt to track them down.

Crime Wave in Nagpur – A Growing Concern

This murder is yet another grim example of Nagpur’s rising crime rate. Murders are being reported almost weekly, posing a significant challenge for the city’s police force. The escalating crime rate, especially in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ home region, has raised concerns among citizens. There are growing fears that Nagpur, once known as the “Orange City,” might soon gain notoriety as a “City of Murders.”

Investigation Underway

Police have intensified their investigation and are actively searching for the absconding suspects. The case raises serious questions about why criminals return to crime immediately after their release from prison. Are police actions merely formalities, or will a concrete strategy be implemented to curb crime? This remains a pressing concern.