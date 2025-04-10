Notorious Criminal Killed in Nagpur Knife Attack

Advertisement



Nagpur – Tension gripped the Vasantrao Naik slum area under the jurisdiction of Sitabuldi Police Station late Wednesday night after a brutal knife attack claimed the life of a notorious criminal. The deceased, identified as Sagar Masram, succumbed to his injuries, while his friend, Laxman Gode, was critically injured in the incident.

According to police sources, Sagar Masram and Laxman Gode had a long-standing dispute with the accused, identified as Chandu. Masram, known to be a habitual offender, had earlier been externed from the city. On Wednesday night, an argument broke out between the trio, which quickly escalated into violence. Chandu allegedly attacked both men with a sharp weapon.



Both victims were rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. While Sagar Masram died during treatment, Laxman Gode remains in a serious condition.

The Sitabuldi Police have arrested Chandu and initiated further investigation. The violent nature of the incident has sparked fear among local residents and heightened security concerns in the area.

