Notorious Criminal Karthik Chaubey Brutally Stabbed to Death in Nagpur

Nagpur – In a shocking incident last night, notorious criminal Karthik Chaubey was brutally stabbed to death in the Sakkardara police station area. The murder took place in the Shahu Garden locality, where a man named Roshan Gaikwad launched a deadly attack on him.

Karthik Was Recently Released from Jail

The 28-year-old Karthik Chaubey had recently been released from prison after serving time for a murder case. Despite his release, he continued his criminal activities. On the night of the incident, he was drinking with his associates when an argument erupted between him and Roshan Gaikwad.

According to sources, the fight escalated when Karthik, in a fit of rage, smashed a beer bottle on Roshan’s head, injuring him. In retaliation, Roshan pulled out a knife and stabbed Karthik multiple times in the chest. The attack was so brutal that Karthik died on the spot.

A Mother’s Heart-Wrenching Grief

Karthik’s mother, Mrs. Aarti Umesh Chaubey (55), a home patient care provider and nursery teacher, filed a report with the police. She was attending to a patient on the night of the incident when she received a call at around 12:50 AM from a neighbor informing her about her son’s injury.

Panicked, she rushed to the hospital, only to be met with the devastating news—her son had succumbed to multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Tensions Run High at the Crime Scene

Eyewitnesses reported that the altercation between Karthik and Roshan had escalated significantly, leading to the deadly attack. Roshan, along with his associates, assaulted Karthik, resulting in his gruesome murder.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities have registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt for the prime accused, Roshan Gaikwad. The Sakkardara police are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover further details.

This chilling crime has once again raised concerns over the rising violence in Nagpur. How long will the streets of the city remain battlegrounds for such brutal acts?

— Ravikant Kamble