Noteworthy response to Eco friendly Ganpati Idol immersion in Nagpur city

Nagpur: The immersion of Ganpati Bappa has started with full swing and fervour in the city. Nagpur Municipal Corporation has installed around 413 artificial tanks across Nagpur city to facilitate Eco friendly Ganpati Visarjan across Nagpur city. Like every year, this year too, majority of the household Ganpati Idol immersions are taking place in the artificial ponds installed at Futala Lake.

Persistently , like from past 13 yrs, even this year, Green Vigil Foundation , an NGO working in the field of environment is supporting Nagpur Municipal Corporation in the eco friendly Ganpati idol immersion at the airforce side of Futala lake .Green Vigil Foundation Team is present at Futala lake from 5 pm to 10 pm on all ten days of Ganpati Visarjan .

The members of the organization are advocating immersion of the Ganpati idols in artificial tanks and collecting Nirmalya. Members are keen in sensitizing citizens about the damage caused to the environment and water ecosystem by POP idols and chemical paints adorned by idols. Nearly 500 idols have been immersed in the first three days.

This year, students of Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering & Management and Sevadal Mahila Mahavidyalaya are supporting Green Vigil Foundation in this campaign.

Surbhi Jaiswal, Team Lead, Green Vigil, said, the eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav in Nagpur is getting a very good response from citizens. So far, out of 500 idols, only 18 idols have been identified as POP idol. There has been significant and evident change in people’s mindset towards environment and sustainability.

Sanskar Maheshwari, a final year student of Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering & Management said the efforts made by Nagpur Municipal Corporation to protect the city’s waterbodies is commendable.

Eco-friendly Ganesh visarjan is being done under the able guidance of Prakash Warhade, Deputy Commissioner, NMC and Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, Deputy Commissioner, NMC. Deendayal Tembekar, Kaustav Chatterjee, Surbhi Jaiswal, Mehul Kosurkar, Bishnudeo Yadav, Sheetal Choudhary, Shriya Jogey, Tushar Deshmukh, Prabha Barde, Purushottam Gajbhiye, Sanskar Maheshwari, Mitali Pandey, Adarsh Sinha, Pratiksha Methi, Vivek Mehar, Varun Mantri, Arnav Dekate etc. are working hard to make ecofriendly Ganesh visarjan a success.

