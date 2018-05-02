Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur Today

Published On : Tue, Aug 13th, 2019
National News

Not plane, just freedom to meet JK people: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to a stinging barb from Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik.

“You are a responsible person and you should not speak like this,” Governor Malik said on Monday targetting Gandhi who had spoken about reports of violence in the Kashmir valley after the Centre scrapped the state’s special status.

Malik had gone a step ahead and said, “I have invited Rahul Gandhi to come here. I will send you a plane, to observe (the situation) and then speak up.”

Replying to the governor Rahul tweeted,” Dear Governor Malik, A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh.”

He added that the opposition wouldn’t need an aircraft but also permission to travel freely in the state that has been under a security lockdown.

“We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there,” Gandhi wrote.

