    Published On : Tue, Mar 16th, 2021
    National News

    Not all banks to be privatised: FM amid strike

    Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today assured that not all banks will be privatised and wherever it happens, the interest of the employees will be protected. Addressing the media amid a two-day banking strike called by nine unions against the proposed privatisation, she said, “We want banks to meet the aspirations of the country.

    “We have announced a Public Enterprise Policy, where we have identified 4 areas where public sector presence will be there, in this, financial sector too is there. Not all banks are going to be privatized.

    “Interests of workers of banks which are likely to be privatized will absolutely be protected – whether their salaries or scale or pension, all will be taken care of.

    “Even for those banks which are likely to be privatized, the privatized institutions too will continue to function after privatization; the interests of the staff will be protected.”

