Not Again! Scribes pick scuffle during press conference in Nagpur

Nagpur: Journalists in Second Capital of the State just can’t stay away from the news! If they don’t find one; they will make sure that they would get into one instead. One such bizarre occurred on Friday, when couple of scribes picked up a scuffle during a press conference organised by Union of Industries in Nagpur in support of IMS Ajni.

Butibori Manufacturers Association (BMA), MIDC Industries Association (MIA), Nagpur Chamber of Commerce (NCCL), Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED), Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) and Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) have come together and joined hands in support of Inter Modal Station (IMS) proposed at Ajni, Nagpur.

They unitedly headed a press conference at Press Club. However, soon after the media interaction commenced; couple of journalists started objecting to each other over petty issues. The minor issue would have been accelerated, but others intervened to resolve the issue.