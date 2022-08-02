Normal rainfall over country in August and September, says IMD

Advertisement

For the third consecutive month this monsoon, rainfall over the country is expected to be normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Moreover, cumulative rainfall in August and September will also be normal over India. Normal or above rainfall is forecast over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. But Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will receive below normal rainfall in August,.

Meanwhile, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Monday issued a red warning for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts. The agency has issued red alerts for different districts till August 4. A red alert has been issued for 11 districts for August 3 and nine districts for August 4. Heavy rainfall in Kerala has claimed six lives until now.

Advertisement

Also, while the first month of monsoon witnessed few showers, July was the opposite, with many regions of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh recording a surplus of rain. According to the Indian Metrological department (Chandigarh Office), the rain required in July in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh is 169.4 mm, 154.1 mm and 278.5 mm, respectively. However, this year Punjab received 235.5 mm (a 66.1 mm surplus), Haryana 229.9 mm (75.8 mm surplus) and Chandigarh 511.6 mm (233.1 mm surplus) in July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement