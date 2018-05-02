Non-essential shops will remain open on Sat & Sun: Ashwin Mehadia

Traders must follow appropriate Covid-19 guidelines

Nagpur: Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) one of the leading traders organization of the region, with 13 lakh traders representation. A delegation of NVCC along with Ashwin Mehadia meet Radhakrishnan B, Commissioner NMC and Ravindra Thakre, Nagpur District Collector. NVCC demanded that Nagpur being in level 1, must be given relaxations in Covid-19 unlock restrictions as per the Maharashtra State guidelines issued on June 6.

Ashwin Mehadia through a video message to all traders after the meeting, requested them to follow the Covid -19 guidelines. He said, “Both Collector and NMC Commissioner are willing to make the city completely unlock and relies all restrictions. But they were disappointed with the working of the traders, without following proper guidelines.”

He added that specially in the Itwari area, shops were seen putting statues and displaying material out of the shop. In many shops people were seen without mask.

Mehadia requested traders that all the people must wear mask. “If any employee or person of the shop is feeling uneasy, he must not come to the shop. Even customers must be entertain with mask. Parking space must not be used for display.

He also added that on Saturday June 12 and Sunday June 13, shops will remain open till 5 pm.

“We must cooperate responsible, so that there is no possibility of further lockdown. We are requesting on behalf of all traders to start regular business.”