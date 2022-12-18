Nobody can send me to Delhi, will be in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis

Fadnavis claimed that when BJP was in alliance with the Shiv Sena – then led by Uddhav Thackeray – “it was difficult to deal because everything depended on the mood”. “If acceptable, fine, else, it would be a closed chapter.

Maintaining that he enjoys working with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that he will continue to be a part of Maharashtra politics. He was speaking at an interactive session ‘Loksatta Loksamvaad’, convened by Loksatta (Indian Express Group), in Mumbai on Thursday.

On the change of guard in Maharashtra, he said, “I was not going to be part of the new government, as I had already been the CM (in 2014-2019). I felt if I join the government, it would be perceived that I am hankering for power. Such criticism was natural.” “Initially, the party accepted my stand. But later they felt I should be part of the government… Nobody can send me to Delhi. I am very much here in Maharashtra,” he added. “We enjoy working with Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. It is easier to hold deliberations. If you explain any issue to them, they are convinced.”

Fadnavis claimed that when BJP was in alliance with the Shiv Sena – then led by Uddhav Thackeray – “it was difficult to deal because everything depended on the mood”. “If acceptable, fine, else, it would be a closed chapter. They would shut their doors and also the telephone.”

He further claimed that when Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power, not a single Cabinet sub-committee meeting on industries was held for 18 months. “Now, our government is taking quick decisions. We are trying to fix the nuts and bolts properly. But there are always loose end. A state like Maharashtra cannot afford complacency when it comes to pursuing economy and industries,” said Fadnavis.

With local bodies polls yet to be held and the Opposition questioning how an administrator appointed by the government is running BMC, Fadnavis said: “What did they (Shiv Sena) do for BMC when they were in power, apart from indulging in corruption?”

“Now, the CM has decided to concretise all Mumbai roads. Why such a decision was not taken earlier? Why were potholes tolerated? The reason is obvious. It served their vested interests,” he added.

Maintaining that his government was not against interfaith marraiges, Fadnavis said that some kind of intervention is necessary to tackle unrest and maintain communal harmony.

“Our government wants to promote intercaste marriages… it is not against interfaith marraiges… A committee has been set up to address grievances arising in interfaith marriages because there have been disturbing instances of fraud,” he said.

