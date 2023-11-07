Noble act: Fourfold increase in organ donations in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra registered fourfold rise in organ donations as compared to the number of cases last year. In 2022, Nagpur Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) had witnessed 6 cases of organ donations. In 2023, till November 5, the number rose to 26.

Nagpur ZTCC under Dr Sanjay Kolte not only did their work scrupulously but they tried to encourage society to go for organ donation. Maharashtra has four ZTCCs one each in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad. O fthese ZTCCs, Mumbai and Pune registered the highest such cases in the last two years.

In terms of increase since last year, Nagpur performed far better. If the statistics of January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 and January 1, 2023 and September 30,2023 are taken into account, the rise in the number of donations is 300% while it is 304.88 percent in the case of the number of organs donated. The percent ratio of organ per donor in Nagpur is 2.87 which is second after Mumbai which has the ratio of 3.

The rate of increase of organ donations and number of organs donated is not satisfactory in Mumbai and Pune. Mumbai scored 16.66% and Pune’s score is 17.14%. Aurangabad is 300%, but the rise is from one to 4. Dr Kolte said that In terms of organ donation cases, and number of organs donated, Maharashtra tops the country. Death is inevitable but if we can try to save those in need of the organs, the rise in organ donation cases is making it possible. Earlier, we used to transplant kidneys only. But now Nagpur is retrieving and registering lungs, liver and heart transplants. Often pancreas, skin, etc also. Thanks to donors and their families, he said.

