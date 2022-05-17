No tension: Fewer people take BP pills in Vidarbha as compared to State: Survey

Advertisement

Nagpur: The findings revealed by the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS) say that an average 18.7% men and 19.8% women in Vidarbha take medication to control their blood pressure (BP). This percentage is less than Maharashtra’s average of 24% and national average of 26.6%.

The NFHS dedicated its survey to hypertension and blood sugar because these two have been major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases, brain diseases and major causes of premature deaths. The survey has details about gender, age, habitat (urban/rural), education and religion-wise details of the hypertension prevalence in the country.