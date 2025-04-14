No Team from Nagpur University for National Mini Golf Championship; HC Issues Notice

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the High Court has issued a notice to Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University after it failed to form a team to represent the university at the upcoming National Inter-University Mini Golf Tournament. The event is scheduled to be held from April 24 to 26 at Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, under the All India University Sports 2024–25.

The petition was filed by Saurabh Pise, a mini golf player and medalist, who claimed that due to the university’s inaction and failure to organize selection trials, deserving players were being deprived of the opportunity to compete at the national level. He further alleged that neither the university nor its affiliated colleges made any effort to inform students or conduct trials for the tournament.

During the hearing, the university’s counsel referred to a questionnaire prepared by a committee formed under Section 57 of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, by the Board of Sports and Physical Education. However, the court questioned the legitimacy of the committee’s authority under Section 57 and noted that the questionnaire seemed inconsistent with the intended framework of the Act and did not appear to serve student-athletes’ interests.

Taking note of the court’s observations, the university’s Director of Sports and Physical Education assured that steps would soon be taken to conduct trials for selecting a team to represent the university in the mini golf event. Students will be informed through their respective colleges and clubs where the sport is actively practiced.

The High Court accepted this assurance and took the university’s submission on record.

