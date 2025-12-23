No Takers on Day One as Nagpur Civic Poll Nomination Process Begins

Advertisement

Nagpur: The nomination process for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) General Elections 2025–26 got off to a surprisingly quiet start on Tuesday, with not a single nomination paper filed across the city on the opening day.

The process officially began on December 23, with Returning Officers stationed at all 10 zonal offices of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to accept ward-wise nominations. Aspiring candidates are required to submit their nomination papers through an offline procedure at the respective zone offices.

Despite the arrangements, none of the Returning Officers received a single nomination on the first day, indicating a cautious or strategic wait by political parties and independent aspirants.

Candidates can file their nomination papers until December 30. The scrutiny of applications is scheduled for December 31, followed by the withdrawal window, which will remain open until January 2, 2026. Voting for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections is slated for January 15.

