No show: One week on, baffled Nagpurians ask – Why no visit to riot-hit areas by Fadnavis, Gadkari?

Nagpur is hometown of both Chief Minister Fadnavis and Union Minister Gadkari, making their absence even more glaring. In fact, Gadkari’s ancestral residence, "Gadkari Wada," is located in Mahal -- the epicentre of the riots. Despite both leaders being in Nagpur for several days following the violence, neither made an effort to visit the affected neighbourhoods or extend support to the victims.

Nagpur: On Monday, March 24, a week has passed since Nagpur was rocked by senseless violence, leaving the city shaken and its residents traumatized. The Second Capital of Maharashtra witnessed unprecedented riots on the evening of March 17, triggered by the controversy surrounding Aurangzeb’s tomb. The unrest engulfed key areas, with widespread stone pelting causing extensive damage to vehicles and homes. More than 30 policemen, including three Deputy Commissioners of Police, sustained serious injuries as rioters unleashed chaos.

However, as the city gradually returns to normalcy, a pressing question lingers in the minds of Nagpurians — why did Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari not visit the violence-hit areas?

Gadkari, known for his claims of inclusive leadership, recently made strong statements against caste-based politics, asserting that no one should face discrimination based on caste, religion, language, or gender. “I will not compromise with my principles and will follow them in my personal life,” he had declared. Yet, his conspicuous silence and inaction in his own backyard have left many questioning whether his words hold true. If he truly believes in standing with all communities, what stopped him from stepping into Mahal and meeting those affected by the riots?

Similarly, as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis was expected to visit the riot-stricken areas, assess the damage firsthand, and console the victims. A leader’s presence during such crises not only reassures the public but also demonstrates accountability. Moreover, Fadnavis could have announced relief measures on the spot, sending a strong message of governance and responsibility. Instead, his absence has deepened the disillusionment among citizens.

Nagpurians, still reeling from the week of turmoil, are now demanding answers. Why did Fadnavis and Gadkari not visit the riot-affected areas of their own city? What prevented them from standing by the people in their hour of need? The silence from the two top leaders has left a void, raising questions about their commitment to the very citizens who elected them.

Why is Gadkari silent on RSS’ stand on Aurangzeb?

In Nagpur, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. Following this, on March 17 evening, violent clashes broke out in the city, with incidents of stone-pelting and arson, allegedly over the burning of a cloth with religious inscriptions.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed its stance on the matter, stating that the issue of Aurangzeb is outdated. RSS’s national publicity head, Sunil Ambekar, remarked that Aurangzeb, who died 300 years ago, is no longer relevant today. Speculations suggest that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari agrees with the RSS’s position, which is why he has not taken the Nagpur violence seriously.

Congress alleges Government’s involvement in Nagpur violence

Reacting to the violence, Congress leader Nana Patole criticized the government. He stated, “If the Chief Minister, who is also Home Minister, claims that the incident was pre-planned, then it clearly indicates the failure of the government and the police. The CM Devendra Fadnavis himself is from Nagpur. If such an incident occurs there, it reflects the government’s failure. Their only aim is to destabilize Maharashtra.”

Patole further alleged that the government was involved in the Nagpur incident, raising serious questions about its role in the violence.

As the city moves toward recovery, the people of Nagpur await a response — one that goes beyond political statements and manifests in real action.

