    No respite for students as, HC’s Nagpur bench refuses to stay on JEE-2020

    Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court

    Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to stay on JEE-2020 examination. However, the court allowed flood-hit students to approach National Testing Agency (NTA) with grievances. The court has also directed NTA to immediately act on complaints in consultation with collectors from flood-hit areas.

    The decision brought relief to students who live in remote villages and cities that are facing severe flood crises. The incessant rainfall in the district has brought lives to standstill, disrupting all mode of transport. This move surely brought some respite to the students living under stern conditions.

    The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India (GOI) has established NTA as an independent autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organisation for conducting efficient, transparent and international standard test in order to access the competency of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions.

