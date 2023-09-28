“No reels, dance in uniform during festivities”, Maharashtra DG warns cops

Mumbai/Nagpur: The top echelons of the Maharashtra Police have issued a stern directive to police officers across the state, admonishing them against engaging in public displays of revelry, particularly dancing in uniform during festive processions. Director General of Police, Rajnish Seth, has sent a clear message to all officers, urging them to exercise caution on social media platforms and avoid actions that may bring discredit to the force.

In recent times, the phenomenon of police officers participating in celebratory dances while on duty, often seen in reels on social media, has gained attention. Some officers, even with their government-issued firearms secured around their waist, have been captured dancing to music, occasionally of explicit nature. While this may entertain the public, it has raised concerns within the higher ranks of the police force.

To address this issue, a directive has been circulated to police stations, emphasizing the need for discretion and discouraging officers from indulging in revelry while on duty. The booklet, distributed by the office of the Director General of Police, serves as a reminder that such conduct, especially in the age of viral social media content, could have serious repercussions.

Director General Rajnish Seth emphasized, “Nowadays, many people are interested in making reels. If police personnel too make such reels while on duty, it will be viewed seriously.” He further urged officers to exercise caution on social media platforms and remain vigilant. Failure to adhere to these instructions will be subject to scrutiny under the Civil Service Conduct Rules.

The office of the DG expressed concerns over the reputation of the police department, citing instances of irresponsible behavior by some employees and officers that have brought shame to the force. This stern directive aims to instill a sense of discipline and decorum among police personnel, particularly during festive occasions.

