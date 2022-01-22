No plans for strict restrictions in Nagpur, Schools will be closed till Jan 26: Guradian Minister

Nagpur: Taking a note of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) surge, while schools will be remained close till January 26; however, there are no plans for enforcing strict restrictions in the Nagpur District, informed Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut here, on Saturday.

Speaking to media personnel, Dr Raut said that while the spread of Covid is definitely alarming; but, the patients are also getting recovered. There’s no stress on medical infrastructure of the city and hence the District Administration has ruled out the possibility of strict restrictions, he clarified.

Though, people need to hold their guard and adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. We’ve amplified testing and even reaching the milestone of complete vaccinations. So I would just urge citizens to cooperate with the local administration, said the Minister.

Notably, Covid Task Force have predicted the third wave’s peak by the end of January 2022 and it will settle by February start. After reviewing the future situation, fresh curbs might be imposed then, he mentioned.





