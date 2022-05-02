No maha aarti on Eid, appeals Raj Thackeray

In a note to his party men, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has appealed to them not to perform the maha aarti on Eid tomorrow, which is also Akshaya Tritiya.
Raj Thackeray, in a tweet, said that the Muslim community should also celebrate their festivities without any hindrance.
“I have already mentioned this in my Sambhajinagar rally. I appeal to my ‘Maharashtra sainiks’ not to perform maha aartis on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which will also be celebrated tomorrow,” he tweeted.
“We do not intend to cause any hindrances or obstacles to any religion during their festivities,” he said.
The MNS chief reiterated that loudspeaker issue is not a religious one, it is a social issue related inconvenience.
“Regarding the loudspeaker issue, I will further notify what we intend to do, via social media,” Raj said. — ANI