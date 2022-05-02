No maha aarti on Eid, appeals Raj Thackeray

Advertisement

In a note to his party men, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has appealed to them not to perform the maha aarti on Eid tomorrow, which is also Akshaya Tritiya.

Raj Thackeray, in a tweet, said that the Muslim community should also celebrate their festivities without any hindrance.

Advertisement

“I have already mentioned this in my Sambhajinagar rally. I appeal to my ‘Maharashtra sainiks’ not to perform maha aartis on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which will also be celebrated tomorrow,” he tweeted.