    Published On : Tue, May 25th, 2021

    No home isolation for Covid patients in rural, semi-urban Maharashtra

    Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to ban home isolation for Covid patients in rural and semi-urban areas in districts that still have positivity rate higher than 10 per cent.

    As per the order, all new patients testing positive for virus in these areas wil have to be admitted to Covid care centres.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will continue to allow home isolation for Covid patients in Mumbai.

    The districts where the ban on home isolation will be applicable with immediate effect include: Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Yavatmal, Amravati, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Beed, Gadchiroli, Ahmednagar and Osmanabad.


