No hike in fuel prices for 5th day in a row

Nagpur: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, April 11. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6.

Petrol and diesel prices in Nagpur are Rs 120.14 per litre and Rs 102.88 per litre respectively.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 10 per litre since March 22.

With the hike of Rs 10 in the fuel rates, the prices of essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables in different parts of the country have been rising, burning a hole in the pocket of the common man.

