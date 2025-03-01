No fuel to 15-yr-old vehicles in Delhi from April 1

The Delhi government will stop providing petrol to vehicles older than 15 years at fuel stations across the city after March 31, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Saturday.

Following a meeting with officials to discuss measures to combat air pollution in the national capital, Sirsa said the government is taking stringent steps to curb vehicular emissions and pollution.

The meeting focused on key policy decisions, including restrictions on older vehicles, mandatory anti-smog measures, and the transition to electric public transport.

“We are installing gadgets at petrol pumps which will identify vehicles older than 15 years, and no fuel will be provided to them,” Sirsa said after the meeting.

He added that the Delhi government would inform the Union Ministry of Petroleum about this decision.

In addition to restricting fuel supply to older vehicles, Sirsa announced that all high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes in the capital must install anti-smog guns to curb air pollution levels.

Furthermore, he said nearly 90 per cent of the public CNG buses in Delhi will be phased out by December 2025 and replaced by electric buses as part of the government’s push towards cleaner and sustainable public transport.

The announcements come as part of Delhi’s broader efforts to combat air pollution, a significant challenge for the city’s residents.