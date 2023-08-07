No FIR even after 13 months since parcel explosion in GPO premises in Nagpur

Nagpur: A bomb scare at the General Post Office (GPO) in Nagpur that occurred nearly a year ago is still awaiting an official First Information Report (FIR) registration by the Sitabuldi Police.

On June 13 last year, a parcel containing cracker pellets of air guns exploded within the GPO premises, raising serious concerns about public safety. The alarming incident occurred when the GPO workers were handling a parcel which originated at Nashik city, and was to be sent to a political leader in Wardha. The parcel, booked by a Police Inspector Dilip Thakur of Bhadrakali Police Station for BJP’s then State Secretary Rajesh Bakate, arrived in Nagpur through the railway’s parcel service.

Advertisement

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) had later declared that the cracker pellets were not bombs. They inspected the parcels after one of the packets exploded in the GPO premises, creating a small explosion and releasing smoke. It was later revealed that these cracker pellets were commonly used by farmers to target birds. Despite the seriousness of the incident and its potential consequences, the Sitabuldi police have yet not taken the crucial step of filing an FIR.

According to Senior Police Inspector Atul Sabnis, who had previously investigated the case, the BDDS report played a role in the delay, as it stated that the pellets were not dangerous explosive devices. Adding to the complexities of the case, the GPO officials are yet to provide a letter to file a complaint and facilitate the FIR registration process. This lack of cooperation from GPO has further hindered the progress of the investigation, he said.

Retired police officials have expressed their concerns about the gravity of the situation, stressing the potential magnitude of the disaster if the cracker pellets had exploded within the railway’s parcel van during transportation and causing major fire. The unanswered questions surrounding the seized parcel and the reasons behind the lack of FIR registration have raised eyebrows of officials of law enforcement agencies.

The case remains shrouded in mystery as no concrete information has been provided regarding the subsequent actions taken by the Sitabuldi police after the seizure of the parcel.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement