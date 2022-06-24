No end to ongoing political drama in Maharashtra in sight

Advertisement

As days passed by, there seems to no end to the ongoing political drama played by the ruling party led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and rebel leader Eknath Shinde.Though media, Shinde claims his support is growing and each day one or two disgruntled MLAs from Sena are marching to Shinde camp and making it more comfortable number wise.

Back in Mumbai, Thackerays, both Uddhav and his Minister son Aaditya are

indulging in emotional game to exploit the sentiments of late Balasaheb Thackeray and remind the workers and remaining MLAs in their camp, the sacrifices the family had made and the efforts of late father figure in forming the party and nurturing it for so many years.

Advertisement

Since they are also sure, no body can stop the government from collapsing in due course, as last minutes attempts, Thackeray leadership has tried to disqualify some 12 MLAs for defying the whip of attending the meeting.

This has been challenged by Shinde camp and are approaching the Deputy Speaker to reconsider his decision and they also threatened him with +No Confidence+ motion against himself. But they are also banking on moves by Governor who will probably save these MLAs from disqualification.

There are number of judgements in Legislature, Parliament and Judiciary about disqualification of MLAS. The S R Bommai case is a finest example of verdict of Supreme Court about such action.

On the other hand, the main opposition party till today in Maharashtra, the BJP is waiting for final figures of rebel MLAs with Shinde. Once they are sure and satisfied with the physical strength, they will play the next card. Shinde as expected will inform the Deputy Speaker of forming a separate group within Legislature and demand recognition.

This new group led by Shinde will extend support to BJP led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in forming the new government. This will be followed by possibly a physical parade in Assembly or later on in Raj Bhawan if the incumbent Government desires so.

Other two partners, the NCP and Congress are in wait and watch mode since they have nothing to act on. They will vote only at the time of seeking of vote of confidence on the floor of the House.Since Thackeray has not resigned himself from the post, the MVA government continues to be in power.

… Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement