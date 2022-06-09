No end of woes for Pankaja Munde and Vinod Tawade

Advertisement

When there are hectic activities going on for tomorrow’s (Friday) biennial Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra in Mumbai, another major event is threatening to overshadow, that is elections for 10 seats of Legislative Council (Upper House) of Maharashtra Legislature. BJP has surprised two major aspirants in Pankaja Gopinath Munde and Vinod Tawade.

Pankaja was on the forefront of aspirants and this time looked more confident, rather over confident of her nomination to the Council by her party. Accordingly her supporters were even ready with posters and banners greeting her for being nominated to Council. But a big disappointment was in store for her. Claiming to be the political heir of late Deputy Chief Minister Gopinath Munde, Pankaja was outspoken in her statements and remarks in media and public platform about her rightful claim.