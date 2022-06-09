No end of woes for Pankaja Munde and Vinod Tawade

When there are hectic activities going on for tomorrow’s (Friday) biennial Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra in Mumbai, another major event is threatening to overshadow, that is elections for 10 seats of Legislative Council (Upper House) of Maharashtra Legislature. BJP has surprised two major aspirants in Pankaja Gopinath Munde and Vinod Tawade.
Pankaja was on the forefront of aspirants and this time looked more confident, rather over confident of her nomination to the Council by her party. Accordingly her supporters were even ready with posters and banners greeting her for being nominated to Council. But a big disappointment was in store for her. Claiming to be the political heir of late Deputy Chief Minister Gopinath Munde, Pankaja was outspoken in her statements and remarks in media and public platform about her rightful claim.
But every one knows, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and now LoP, Devendra Fadnavis played a key role in picking up the party candidates for the Council polls. ABVP activists Shrikant Bhartiya from Amravati was one of the surprise candidate for public and party workers from Nagpur area.
Former Mayor Sandeep Joshi and former Standing Committee chairman Avinash Thakre were being discussed in the party workers as probable candidates as their waiting period if over. But Bhartiya eliminated Nagpur leaders. Tawade who has been entrusted with some party responsibility in New Delhi to look after other states, was probably no longer required in state politics in Mumbai.He has not reacted like Pankaja and may be wantsd to re remain in good books of both Fadnavis and party.
By her outspoken attitude, Pankaja is distancing herself from the party on her own.
…Joseph Rao – Senior Journalist