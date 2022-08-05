No end of anxiety over Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra

Advertisement

The end seems unending for the much awaited Cabinet expansion of Maharashtra Government which is now more than one month old. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are the only two Ministers sworn in on June 30, thereby dislodging Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister.

After nearly a month of hectic activities in the political circles leading to the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, about 40 MLAs from the erstwhile Shiv Sena led by Thackeray deserted and joined the rebellion.Finally Shinde and his rebel colleagues joined hands with BJP led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and finally formed the new government.

But nearly after a month, the Shinde-Fadnavis government had failed to make any headway in expanding their cabinet. The obstacle is put up by Thackeray camp. It all started with a defying of whip by 16 MLAs belonging to Shinde camp before the new government came in power.

The whip was issued when these rebel MLAs were in the comforts in cosy hotels in Guwahati and facing backlash from the public or the Sena workers. Thackeray camp moved the Supreme Court asking for disqualification of 16 MLAs which obviously was opposed by Shinde camp.

The legal battle in the apex court is ongoing and though top legal brains like Harish Salve, Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi and others are engaged in the arguments for their respective clients but after today’s hectic arguments and counter-arguments, the apex court has not decided the case and one more date is given.

… Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist

