No cover-up: SIT formed to dig deep into Nagpur teachers’ recruitment scam

Nagpur: In a significant development aimed at unearthing the full extent of the teachers’ recruitment scam, Nagpur Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive probe into the registered offences.

The SIT will be headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anita Meshram from Sadar Police Station. The team comprises experienced officers drawn from various departments, including Senior Police Inspectors Manish Thakre (Sadar) and Baliram Sutar (Cyber Police), Police Sub-Inspector Abhijeet Chikhlikar, and Assistant Police Inspectors Vivek Lamture, Dattatray Ninave, Amol Dodalwar, Sanjay Yadav, and Jitendra Pathade.

The scam, which allegedly involves large-scale forgery and criminal conspiracy in the recruitment of teachers, has seen offences registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code—420 (cheating), 465, 468, 471, 472 (forgery), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention). Additionally, some cases have also been booked under the Information Technology Act.

Given the scale of the scam, police officials anticipate that more accused may be identified as the probe deepens. Commissioner Dr. Singal has directed the SIT to investigate each registered offence meticulously. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Rahul Madne has been assigned to supervise the investigation and will be submitting regular progress reports to the Commissioner’s office.

The formation of the SIT follows a recent bail order by the District and Sessions Court in favour of Deputy Director Ulhas Narad — one of the key officials allegedly involved in the scam. The bail was granted after arguments presented by Advocate Nikhil Kirtane.

As the investigation unfolds, police sources suggest that the involvement of additional individuals could soon come to light. The State Government has taken serious cognisance of the matter and is reportedly examining if similar irregularities have occurred in other districts of Maharashtra.

