Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Feb 13th, 2020
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    No CMs, netas, invited for Kejriwal swearing-in

    Here’s a confirmation: No chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on February 16, said a senior party leader on Thursday.

    Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister for a third term in a “Delhi-specific” ceremony, AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai told sources.

    “No chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi,” he said. Kejriwal will take oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership, he added. The AAP returned to power winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the election held on February 8.

    Happening Nagpur
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Nagpur Crime News
    Rs 78,500 stolen from two ATMs in Old Kamptee
    Rs 78,500 stolen from two ATMs in Old Kamptee
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Maharashtra News
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    तुकाराम मुंढे यांचा बहुचर्चित अन्‌ नियोजित ‘आकस्मिक’ भांडेवाडी दौरा
    तुकाराम मुंढे यांचा बहुचर्चित अन्‌ नियोजित ‘आकस्मिक’ भांडेवाडी दौरा
    Hindi News
    गैस सिलेंडर के साथ स्मृति ईरानी की फोटो ट्वीट कर बोले राहुल गांधी- मेरा भी सपोर्ट
    गैस सिलेंडर के साथ स्मृति ईरानी की फोटो ट्वीट कर बोले राहुल गांधी- मेरा भी सपोर्ट
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    Trending News
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Encounter with tiger during Tadoba Jungle Safari
    Encounter with tiger during Tadoba Jungle Safari
    Featured News
    Marathi to be made mandatory in all the schools of Maharashtra up to class 10
    Marathi to be made mandatory in all the schools of Maharashtra up to class 10
    “AAP Has Come of Age as a Mature Political Party now”
    “AAP Has Come of Age as a Mature Political Party now”
    Trending In Nagpur
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    Manufacturing of Rafale fighter jet parts begins at Nagpur facility
    Manufacturing of Rafale fighter jet parts begins at Nagpur facility
    सावनेर में महिला डॉक्टर पर एसिड हमला, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
    सावनेर में महिला डॉक्टर पर एसिड हमला, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Two UP con men dupe lady doctor of Rs 15 lakh
    Two UP con men dupe lady doctor of Rs 15 lakh
    Two road rowdies attempt to kill two friends over petty issue in Beltarodi
    Two road rowdies attempt to kill two friends over petty issue in Beltarodi
    तुकाराम मुंढे यांचा बहुचर्चित अन्‌ नियोजित ‘आकस्मिक’ भांडेवाडी दौरा
    तुकाराम मुंढे यांचा बहुचर्चित अन्‌ नियोजित ‘आकस्मिक’ भांडेवाडी दौरा
    200 करोड़ के पार पहुंची दुनिया भर में WhatsApp यूजर्स की संख्या
    200 करोड़ के पार पहुंची दुनिया भर में WhatsApp यूजर्स की संख्या
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश’ वेबसाइट पर प्रत्याशी का आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड और टिकट देने की वजह बताएं दल
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश’ वेबसाइट पर प्रत्याशी का आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड और टिकट देने की वजह बताएं दल
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145