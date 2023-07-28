No Cash! : Electric bill exceeding ₹5k to be paid online from August 1

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has introduced a new payment policy for electricity bills. Starting from August 1, customers with electricity bills exceeding ₹5,000 will no longer be able to pay in cash at collection centres. Instead, these bills must be paid online through MSEDCL’s website or mobile app.

Under the new system, collection centres will continue to accept cash payments for bills worth less than ₹5,000. However, for customers with bills exceeding ₹5,000, online payments will be mandatory.

Advertisement

This decision comes after the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) set the cash deposit limit at ₹5,000 for all customer categories, except for clients in the low-pressure agriculture category, where the limit remains at ₹10,000.

The MSEDCL has emphasized that this move aims to promote online transactions and enhance payment security. By shifting towards online payments, customers can enjoy the convenience of paying their bills from the comfort of their homes while ensuring the safety of their transactions. The decision aligns with the guidelines outlined in the Reserve Bank of India’s Payment and Settlement Act.

The company also encourages customers to opt for the “Go Green” initiative, where they can save 0.25% on their bills by selecting online payment methods. Not only does this promote eco-friendliness by reducing paper usage, but it also provides a financial incentive to customers for choosing the environmentally responsible option.

To ensure a smooth transition, MSEDCL has notified all collection centres, district cooperative banks, and cooperative societies about the new payment regulations. This move is expected to streamline billing processes and make transactions more efficient for both customers and service providers.

As the new payment system takes effect, customers are urged to familiarize themselves with MSEDCL’s online payment options, which are designed to be secure and user-friendly. Making payments online ensures timely processing and eliminates the hassle of visiting collection centres for large bill amounts.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement