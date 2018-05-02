    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Nov 7th, 2020
    Latest News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    No Bail For Arnab Goswami, Bombay High Court Reserves Order On Interim Plea

    After a marathon hearing session which lasted over six hours, the Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved orders on the applications filed by Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of the Republic TV, and other accused seeking interim release from custody in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

    Despite fervent pleas made by Senior Advocate Harish Salve for ad-interim bail to Goswami – who has been under judicial custody since November 4 – a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik refused to pass an immediate order for interim relief.

    Turning down Mr. Salve’s request, Justice Shinde said :
    “We can’t pass order today. It is already six. Meanwhile we will clarify that pendency of the petition will not bar the petitioner from approaching the sessions court for bail and if such an application is filed, it should be decided within 4 days.”

    When Salve repeated his insistence that an ad-interim relief be granted, Justice Shinde indicated that the Court will reserve orders and will pronounce them some day in coming week. He assured that the court will pronounce the order as early as possible.

    Trending In Nagpur
    सड़क निर्माणकार्य से धंदा हो रहा चौपट, गड्डीगोदाम का आरयूबी करे शुरू
    सड़क निर्माणकार्य से धंदा हो रहा चौपट, गड्डीगोदाम का आरयूबी करे शुरू
    सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे बोले- हिम्मत है तो फिल्म सिटी को यूपी ले जाकर दिखाएं
    सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे बोले- हिम्मत है तो फिल्म सिटी को यूपी ले जाकर दिखाएं
    Pratap Nagar ESR shutdown on Nov 9
    Pratap Nagar ESR shutdown on Nov 9
    E-commerce giants selling lethal arms openly
    E-commerce giants selling lethal arms openly
    Chinese firecrackers vanish, ‘Green’ firecrackers flood market with a bang
    Chinese firecrackers vanish, ‘Green’ firecrackers flood market with a bang
    एमेजॉन, फ्लिपकार्ट समेत कई शॉपिंग साइट्स पर धड़ल्ले से बिक रहा अपराध का सामान!
    एमेजॉन, फ्लिपकार्ट समेत कई शॉपिंग साइट्स पर धड़ल्ले से बिक रहा अपराध का सामान!
    Rs 50 lakh aid for family of traffic ASI Ukey who died of Covid-19 on duty
    Rs 50 lakh aid for family of traffic ASI Ukey who died of Covid-19 on duty
    Pvt bank employee attacked, robbed of cash, valuables in Yashodhara Nagar
    Pvt bank employee attacked, robbed of cash, valuables in Yashodhara Nagar
    Muslim Youth League condemns French Govt
    Muslim Youth League condemns French Govt
    Corona effect: No Haj flights from Nagpur as city excluded as embarkation point
    Corona effect: No Haj flights from Nagpur as city excluded as embarkation point
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145