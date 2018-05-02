No Bail For Arnab Goswami, Bombay High Court Reserves Order On Interim Plea

After a marathon hearing session which lasted over six hours, the Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved orders on the applications filed by Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of the Republic TV, and other accused seeking interim release from custody in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Despite fervent pleas made by Senior Advocate Harish Salve for ad-interim bail to Goswami – who has been under judicial custody since November 4 – a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik refused to pass an immediate order for interim relief.

Turning down Mr. Salve’s request, Justice Shinde said :

“We can’t pass order today. It is already six. Meanwhile we will clarify that pendency of the petition will not bar the petitioner from approaching the sessions court for bail and if such an application is filed, it should be decided within 4 days.”

When Salve repeated his insistence that an ad-interim relief be granted, Justice Shinde indicated that the Court will reserve orders and will pronounce them some day in coming week. He assured that the court will pronounce the order as early as possible.