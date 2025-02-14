NMRDA’s Rs 2,073 crore budget for development works approved

Nagpur: In a meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday, Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) budget of Rs 2,073.88 crore was approved for the financial year 2025-26. Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister and Chairman of NMRDA, chaired the meeting.

The total budget size for 2025- 26 is expected to be Rs 2,577.28 crore including the opening balance. The budget of Rs 2,073.88 crore includes project/official expenditure of Rs 1,334.93 crore, development fund of Rs 666.02 crore, advance and deposits of Rs 72.93 crore. The major expenditure heads in 2025-26 are Rs 200 crore for roads and bridges, Rs 200 crore for sewerage and water pipelines under AMRUT 2.0, Rs 80 crore for land acquisition, Rs 39 crore for construction of sewage treatment plant at Dhapewada in Kalmeshwar tehsil, and Rs 13.82 crore for development of tourist spots and pilgrimage centres.

Various other works to be done from government funds include Rs 120.92 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana; Rs 30.94 crore for Phase-1 and Phase-2 works under Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Sansthan, Koradi; Rs 146.57 crore for Phase-2 and Phase-3 works under Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Sansthan, Koradi; Rs 12.55 crore for Phase1 and Phase-2 works under Motha Tajbagh beautification and development project; Rs 80 crore for development of Deekshabhoomi; Rs 50 crore for Parmatma Ek Sevak development plan for Pawaddauna in Mouda tehsil; Rs 43 crore for Phase-1 and 2 of construction of government hostel for backward class boys in Sant Chokhamela Parisar.



Similarly, a provision of Rs 37.11 crore has been made for construction and upgradation of radiotherapy department in Government Medical College and Hospital at Nagpur and to create facilities for cancer treatment; Rs 27.50 crore for Phase1 and 2 of conservation and upgradation and beautification of museum at Chicholi where items used by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar have been preserved by late Wamanrao Godbole.

During the meeting, 11 proposals for user change in the areas under the jurisdiction of NMRDA were cleared. The powers to submit proposals to the Government for user change of land up to 2 hectares were delegated to Metropolitan Commissioner of NMRDA so that the ‘development of NMRDA area could be expedited and proposals submitted by the people are disposed of quickly’.

The proposed sewage treatment project under AMRUT 2.0 scheme included 25 villages in Sector South-B and East-A. In the meeting, it was decided to allow NMRDA to raise its share of funds through HUDCO and to issue the work orders for the tenders of sewage treatment projects at the earliest. Under AMRUT 2.0, a 290 km long water distribution pipeline is proposed in 13 villages in Sector South-B. These villages include Besa, Beltarodi, Pipla, Ghogali, Hudkeshwar (Khurd), Shankarpur, Gotalpanjri, Velahari, Rui, Waroda, Panjri (Farm), Kirnapur, and Kanhalgaon.

The budget for NMRDA was cleared in the meeting that was graced by the presence of Ajit pawar, Deputy Chief Minister; Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur district;Valsa Nair Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Housing); Aseem Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary-1 (Urban Development); Sanjay Meena, Metropolitan Commissioner of NMRDA; Shriram Mundada, Joint Commissioner, NMRDA: Supriya Thool, Joint Director Town Planning, NMRDA; Abdul Javed, Superintending Engineer; Milind Khadse, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, and others.