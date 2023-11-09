NMRDA, NIT submit Deekshabhoomi facelift status report in HC

Nagpur: The Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) and the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) submitted a status report regarding the redevelopment and beautification project of Deekshabhoomi to the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

A division bench comprising Justice Atul Chandurkar and Justice Abhay Mantri then adjourned the hearing on PIL by lawyer Shailesh Narnaware till December 13. The petitioner prayed for developing the historic site on the lines of popular pilgrimage centres like Shirdi, Shegaon, Pandharpur, Trimbakeshwar and others.

The affidavit filed by NMRDA Executive Engineer informed about the administrative approval received from the State Government for the revised development proposal amounting to Rs 200.31 crore. The high power committee had green flagged the proposal during a meeting held on January 20 and the government’s subsequent resolution on March 31 gave the final nod to the project, he said.

The affidavit mentioned that the tendering process was also carried out with e-tenders being invited and subsequently evaluated. The lowest bid, submitted by the YFC-BBG Group, was approved by the NMRDA Chairman. The work order for the project was consequently issued on October 20, 2023.

The ongoing work progress at the Deekshabhoomi site was brought to the attention of the court, indicating the commitment of the authorities towards the timely execution of the project.

