NMC’s Women’s Day message: Take time for yourself, be technologically advance, stay positive

Nagpur: “If a woman is healthy, the health of the whole house is healthy. Take care not to neglect your own health while taking care of everyone in the household. Take time for your own health. Today’s age is digital technology. Be technologically advanced to make your mark in this era. A woman has the power to change the world. But for that, she herself needs to be mentally and physically strong while facing many stresses,”said the dignitaries present during the celebration of International Women’s Day organised by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Wednesday, March 8.

The programme was held at Municipal Headquarters. Swati Ajay Gulhane, Ranjana Ram Joshi, Farhat Quraishi, Social Development Officer Dr. Ranjana Lade, Chairperson of Women’s Grievance Redressal Committee. Bhavna Sonkusale, Member Dr. Smita Singalkar and others were present. At the outset, Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited and Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Ajay Gulhane inaugurated the program by lighting the traditional lamp.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Municipal Corporation felicitated women who have achieved remarkable achievements in various fields. Surekha Nilesh Mhaiskar, Pratibha Navale, Vidarbha’s first lady ‘Vidarbha Kesari’ Akanksha Chaudhary, wrestler Anshita Manohare, Dr. Bhavna Sonkusale, Deepti Bist, science teacher of municipal school and Atmanirbhar Mahila Bachat Group were honoured. On this occasion, women were informed about the C-20 meeting of G-20 countries in Nagpur.

The keynote speaker of the event, Farhat Qureshi, opined that this year’s theme of International Women’s Day was ‘DigitalAll’. She noted that women are still lagging behind in adopting new technologies. Women are born with many traits. Innovative concepts are a permanent feature of women. Their logic and intelligence are also sharp. Women have the ability to incorporate many new concepts once they learn one thing. Farhat Quraishi appealed to women to advance with digital technology and use it for the betterment of the society by implementing innovations. It is easy to become a bystander or walk in the crowd. However, she also gave a mantra to the women present that stand out from the crowd and make your identity and work that the world will be proud of.

Ranjana Joshi praised the work of women. Women’s Day is not a single day for women. They face new struggles, new difficulties, challenges every day. Saying that every day is women’s day for every woman who faces all these difficulties and challenges. A woman is pride and joy in every house.

NMC Grievance Redressal Committee Chairperson and Zonal Medical Health Officer Dr. Bhavana Sonkusale advised women to take care of their health. From waking up in the morning, every woman in the house is doing chores for every person in the house. Working women come to the office after doing everything at home. Many people face stress due to both home and office work. Its consequences are later seen seriously. The more you take care of your body, the more your body takes care of you, she stressed.

Social Development Officer Dr. Ranjana Lade while presenting her opinion on the occasion said that woman and power are not two separate things but woman is one power. It is a matter of happiness that women today are incorporating new approaches in every field. She said that the Women’s Day program is being organized every year by the Municipal Corporation to recognize the work of women in various fields. The theme of International Women’s Day this year is ‘DigitalAll’. Now is the right time to verify whether technology embraces women. She appealed to women to deepen the imprint of our activities in the new era by adopting technology, giving importance to sympathy and not aggression. Dr Lade gave the mantra that those who stand the test of time will set a different example in the future.

Nutan More, Sharda Bhusari, Chitra Lokhande, Sangeeta Motghare, Sushma Bhowate, Kalyani Bargat and Mayuri Nanwatkar of the Social Development Department glorified the power of women through dance drama in the program.

Introductory remarks were made by Kavita Khobragade. The programme was conducted by Jyotsana Deshmukh while vote of thanks was proposed by Nutan More.

