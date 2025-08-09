NMC’s ‘Tiranga Rally’ draws huge response in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: The main junctions in Nagpur resonated with “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogan as Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) organised a ‘Tiranga Motorcycle Rally’ on Friday as part of Central Government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Flagged off from NMC headquarters in Civil Lines by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, the rally saw participation from Additional Commissioners Vusmana Pant, Vaishnavi B., and Ajay Charthanakar, Chief Fire Officer Tushar Barahate, Deputy Commissioners Milind Meshram and Ganesh Rathod, Assistant Commissioner Shyam Kapse, Medical Health Officer Dr Deepak Selokar, Chief Sanitation Officer Dr Gajendra Mahalle; Sports Officer Dr Piyush Ambulkar; Social Welfare Dept Superintendent Rajkumar Meshram and Anti-Encroachment Squad head Virsen Tambe, among other officials and employees.

Chaudhari said the civic body is working to create an atmosphere of patriotism across the city and appealed to Nagpurians to actively participate in the campaign by hoisting the tricolour atop their homes. Organised to strengthen patriotic sentiments among citizens, the rally received overwhelming support from officials, employees, and the public. Citizens spontaneously joined in as the rally passed through key city junctions.

The rally crossed through Vidhan Bhavan Square, Samvidhan Chowk, Zero Mile Square, Variety Square, Maharashtra Bank Square, Jhansi Rani Square, Alankar Square, Shankar Nagar Square, Law College Square, Mohd Rafi Chowk, Ladies Club Square, Ravi Bhavan Chowk, and concluded at District Collectorate.