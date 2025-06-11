NMC’s new, modern Town Hall takes shape as construction ramped up

Advertisement



Nagpur: Key decisions related to the city’s development have historically been taken in the iconic Town Hall of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). While the old Town Hall has now become part of history, the construction of a modern, state-of-the-art Town Hall is progressing rapidly.

The outer structure of the new Town Hall is nearly complete. Despite earlier delays due to contractor changes and logistical hurdles, the pace of construction has now accelerated. Officials are optimistic that the new Mayor and Corporators will be able to function from this new facility upon completion.

The project was allotted a total construction timeline of 24 months, out of which 7 months of substantial development have already been completed. The remaining 17 months are expected to see completion of all remaining works.

Project overview:

• Total Project Area: 6,808.08 square meters

• Estimated Cost: Rs 125.75 crore

•Structure: 4 floors with two additional basement levels for parking

According to information received, a Pune-based firm has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant, while Nagpur’s Prafull Deshmukh & Co. has been awarded the construction contract. Director Prafull Deshmukh stated that the foundation and external framework are nearly finished, and interior works are set to commence shortly. “We are confident that the project will be completed within the stipulated 17 months,” he said.

Features of the new Town Hall:

• Main Assembly Hall (2nd Floor):

A spacious hall will be built on the 1,621.28 sq.m second floor to accommodate 228 corporators, compared to just 150 in the old Town Hall. The hall will also have seating arrangements for 30 senior officials.

• Mayor’s and Key Officials’ Offices (3rd Floor):

The 1,610.4 sq.m third floor will house offices for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Municipal Commissioner, Leader of the Opposition, and other senior officials. Additionally, a public gallery with a capacity of 210 people will be constructed.

•Administrative and Support Areas (4th Floor):

The 1,658 sq.m fourth floor will include additional offices, a canteen, and access to the terrace.

• Basement Parking:

Two basement levels will be dedicated entirely to parking. Separate parking areas will be allocated for VVIPs and general visitors.

The new Town Hall aims to be a symbol of modern governance and infrastructural progress for Nagpur. With its expanded capacity and upgraded amenities, it will be better equipped to handle the city’s growing administrative needs—especially as the number of elected representatives is expected to rise in future municipal elections.

