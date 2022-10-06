NMC’s manhole cover shows shabby working in civic body

Nagpur: The shabby working style of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has come to fore again. A few days back, the NMC had received a complaint regarding a broken manhole cover in the premises of Kasturchand Park in Nagpur. A big hole at the manhole posed grave hazards to people.

Acting on the complaint, a team of NMC replaced the broken manhole cover with a new one. But this act of the NMC team highlighted the shoddy working.

A look at the new manhole cover raised a pertinent question: How could the rain water enter the manhole cover and prevent waterlogging at the spot? A question has also been raised over the quality of engineers the NMC has employed.

